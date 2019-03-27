Cops crack down on 'gullible' money mules falling into trap

ONLINE SAFETY: Sunshine Coast police are warning people to be aware of online activity after a spate of cyber crime.

SUNSHINE Coast police are cracking down on "gullible" people acting as money mules for international criminals hacking accounts and stealing thousands of dollars.

Maroochydore CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said detectives were investigating multiple incidents where residents have fallen into a trap of online crime without realising.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the international offenders hacked accounts or emails to establish fraudulent accounts, and targeted online dating sites.

Offenders trick their victims into assisting with receiving the money or property which has been dishonestly obtained.

"We are finding the person using the site is also being scammed of thousands of dollars falling for requests for money for flights to come and see them and the like," he said.

Det Snr Sgt Edwards said offenders used photos of attractive women or men purporting to be US servicemen to entice victims.

"There is no other way to describe this other than people are being gullible, acting without using some basic common sense," he said.

"We don't seem to see this behaviour stopping and a lot of resources goes into investigating these incidents and offences."

Det Snr Sgt Edwards said this kind of activity was illegal and people found offending would be charged with State or Commonwealth offences.

He advised anyone who experiences this suspicious activity to contact police immediately.