Police have charged a man with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year.
Crime

Cops charge man after alleged sexual abuse of 14-year-old

by Jason Walls
18th Mar 2021 4:11 PM
POLICE have charged a teenager with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl in Palmerston last year.

Investigators allege the 19-year-old molested the girl in September last year and he has been charged with two counts of engaging in sexual intercourse with a child under 16.

Detectives from the Child Abuse Taskforce took charge of the case and arrested the man on the morning of March 17.

He was remanded in custody to face the Darwin Local Court on Thursday.

