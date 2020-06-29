Cops bust dial-a-dealer heroin syndicate called City Boys

Strike Force Petal investigators charge four with 39 offences over alleged supply of prohibited drugs

Strike Force Petal investigators charge four with 39 offences over alleged supply of prohibited drugs

A young Sydney woman has admitted she was a member of a sophisticated dial-a-dealer heroin syndicate called the City Boys which police allege also involved Bassam Hamzy's sister-in-law.

Deanna Tuma, 26, of Guildford, has pleaded guilty to supplying prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis and will be sentenced next month.

Court documents reveal that Tuma was a delivery driver in June last year for the City Boys, which sold balloons of heroin to people in Sydney's most sought-after suburbs including Randwick and Woollahra between 8am and 8pm every day of the week.

Deanna Tuma has pleaded guilty to her role in the syndicate.

Police allege Shasta Dale was nicknamed “the girl.”.

Dale, the sister-in-law of gangster Bassam Hamzy (above) was nicknamed “the girl”



"Tuma is responsible for meeting with customers and supplying them with heroin as far north as Killara, east to South Coogee and west to Summer Hill," court documents say.

Police allege Shasta Dale, 38, the sister-in-law of gangster Bassam Hamzy, was nicknamed "the girl" in the syndicate and would take orders from customers and pass their addresses onto drug runners, operating the centralised phone number like a "call centre" out of her Picnic Point home.

Runners met with more than 30 customers a day



Dale is the de facto wife of Khaled Hamzy, whose brother is the founding member of the gang Brothers 4 Life and is serving life for murder and drug dealing. Khaled Hamzy has not been charged with anything to do with the alleged City Boys operation.

Dale is yet to enter pleas to multiple charges including knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group. She will appear in Central Local Court on Thursday.

Dale being arrested. Pictures: NSW Police



Police allege in court documents they searched Dale's phone and allegedly uncovered thousands of text messages between her and Tuma relating to the supply of prohibited drugs.

Runners for the City Boys would meet with more than 30 customers a day and sell them colour-coded "balloons" of heroin - pink balloons were called "big ones" and sold for $100, while red balloons were called "small ones" and sold for $50.

On one day in August 2019, Tuma was captured supplying heroin on 26 separate occasions to people in Sydney's inner west and eastern suburbs.

Originally published as Cops bust dial-a-dealer heroin syndicate called City Boys

and sell them colour-coded “balloons” of heroin