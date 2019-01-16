Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a teenage boy who allegedly broke a security guard’s arm and injured another in an incident at Casuarina Square on Tuesday.
Police have arrested a teenage boy who allegedly broke a security guard’s arm and injured another in an incident at Casuarina Square on Tuesday.
Crime

Teen allegedly breaks security guard’s arm

16th Jan 2019 11:39 AM

POLICE have arrested a teenage boy who allegedly broke a security guard's arm and injured another in an incident at Casuarina Square on Tuesday.

The two security guards allegedly spotted the teen involved in a "domestic disturbance" with a girl at about 10am.

Police say the boy "became verbally threatening and abusive" and refused to leave the area when asked to do so before allegedly assaulting both guards when they tried to remove him from the premises.

The youth then allegedly ran away, smashing the window of a parked car as he left and was arrested later that afternoon.

One of the security guards suffered a broken arm and the other required stitches to his mouth.

More Stories

assault darwin security guard teen

Top Stories

    Final stage of bridge upgrade

    premium_icon Final stage of bridge upgrade

    News PREPARATIONS for the final stage of the heritage listed Raleigh Bridge will close the temporary pedestrian/cycle path.

    • 16th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    Cruise ship emergency sees chopper tasked off coast

    premium_icon Cruise ship emergency sees chopper tasked off coast

    News Doctor winched onto cruiseliner to treat passenger

    Judge's verdict on the bypass backflip

    premium_icon Judge's verdict on the bypass backflip

    News The Coffs Coast community forced The Nationals hand.

    Bundles of joy: We're bringing back the babies in 2019

    Bundles of joy: We're bringing back the babies in 2019

    News Don't miss our baby photo call out.