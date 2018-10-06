Copper hub paid for itself at Cangai

HIGH-QUALITY ORE: Miners at the Cangai Copper Mine in 1908.

THE Cangai Copper Mine is probably one of the Clarence Valley's most well-known historic mining sites.

Nestled along the banks of the Mann River, the Cangai mine was operated by Grafton Copper Mining, 3km east of the Cangai village.

With high-quality ore coming from the mine, Cangai became a hub of copper mining from 1904 to 1917.

The mine included a smelter and a narrow locomotive-hauled tramway for transporting fuel to power the smelter.

However the mine didn't last long after World War I broke out.

William Zietsch's name is tied closely together with the Cangai Copper Mine.

In Mining on the Clarence by Mr Zietsch he wrote:

"Mr Zietsch has lent his interest and support to practically every attempt that has been made for the development of mining resources of this part of the state during the past 20 years."

According to the same document, no capital was sunk into the historic mine and it "provided its own development" - "261,000 pounds worth of copper was dug out of this mine, that is to say the net returned from the copper market amounted to that sum."

In 1972, the Australian Mineral Search and Investment LS carried out a drilling program at Cangai and made a detailed exploration of the area to bring the project to feasibility stage.

The mine is now being explored by Castillo Copper, which has found a supergene ore on the site.