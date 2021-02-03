Cop spared conviction for domestic violence offence

A serving NSW Police Force officer has faced court over a domestic violence offence this week, with a magistrate deeming her good character and low chances of reoffending reason enough to spare her a conviction.

Tanya Gay Collins faced Grafton Local Court on Monday for sentencing after pleading guilty to common assault (DV).

The court heard the 50-year-old, who is a senior constable attached to the Coffs/Clarence Police District, was involved in a domestic related incident that occurred at a property near Coffs Harbour last year.

According to court documents, Collins and the victim, her partner of three years, had spent an evening with friends in Coffs Harbour on September 22 last year.

On the way home Collins and the victim got into a minor argument and the victim decided to stay at her mother’s home to avoid further conflict.

Court documents state that while at the residence the victim began packing some items in a bag and Collins became upset, repeatedly telling the victim to stay before yelling at her not to leave.

The court heard that Collins threw a bag the victim was packing off the deck of the property, and as the victim continued to search for a spare car key Collins grabbed her upper arms and continue to say “just stop” and “just stay”. Court documents state that Collins briefly released her grip but when the victim went to grab something Collins tightened her grip and pushed the victim against a wall.

According to the police agreed facts the argument continued with Collins following the victim outside to the car where she positioned herself between the victim and the door, preventing it from closing and saying “don’t do this, don’t go”. The victim eventually was able to close the door and left the scene.

Collins’ solicitor told the court his client was “well affected” by alcohol and had no intention to cause harm, but wanted to “simply hold her there to speak with her and urge her not to leave the house”.

In submissions to the court, Collins’ solicitor said her actions were “completely out of character”, and that as a NSW Police officer of 12 years would likely face further inquiries and potential disciplinary action from her employers.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said while domestic violence offences were matters that the court takes very seriously, she acknowledged the good character of Collins, as well as the low chances of reoffending and the low level of objective seriousness of the assault.

Collins was sentenced, without proceeding to conviction, to a conditional release order for 12 months.