Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police officer was left bleeding and in pain after an agitated man ignored official instruction and then headbutted the officer.
A police officer was left bleeding and in pain after an agitated man ignored official instruction and then headbutted the officer. Scott Powick
Crime

Headbutt from punter left cop bleeding

Ashley Pillhofer
by
26th Jun 2019 8:09 AM | Updated: 9:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer was left bleeding and in pain after an agitated man ignored police instruction and allegedly headbutted the officer.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said the 53-year-old alleged offender was facing serious assault charges after the incident.

He said police were contacted when the man refused to leave a Wood Street venue late last night.

"The 53-year-old man was a patron at a licensed venue and it is alleged he refused to leave when staff directed him to do so in response to his agitated behaviour," he said.

Police were contacted and arrested the man, But it is alleged that as a male officer was handcuffing the man he had head butted the arresting officer.

The man was transported to the Mackay Watchhouse where he was charged with serious assault (police officer) causing bodily harm, failure to leave a licensed venue and obstruct police officer in the performance of their duty.

He will appear at the Mackay Magistrates Court later this morning.

crime mackay crime police police assault
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Star students of the Coffs Coast - part 1

    premium_icon Star students of the Coffs Coast - part 1

    News THE Advocate is shining a light on some of the city's finest former students who have gone on to great things - both locally and abroad.

    • 26th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Bison killed and skinned in cruel act

    premium_icon Bison killed and skinned in cruel act

    News Cruel act leaves livestock owners devastated.

    Fatal motorbike accident in surburbia

    premium_icon Fatal motorbike accident in surburbia

    News A WOMAN has died after falling from a motorcycle.

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come, doctors warn