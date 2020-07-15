Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QLD_GCB_BORDER_12JUL20
QLD_GCB_BORDER_12JUL20
News

Cop heckled by motorist after huge delays

by Greg Stolz
15th Jul 2020 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are reviewing Gold Coast border controls after frustrated motorists trying to cross into Queensland were stuck in two-hour traffic jams on Wednesday morning.

Long delays have returned at the border checkpoints after Sydney local government areas Liverpool and Campbelltown, covering almost 80 suburbs, were declared COVID hot spots by the Palaszczuk Government on Tuesday.

The massive jam of cars at the border crossing from New South Wales into Queensland. Picture: Jason O’Brien
The massive jam of cars at the border crossing from New South Wales into Queensland. Picture: Jason O’Brien

The change means police are stopping all NSW-registered vehicles, as well as those from COVID-racked Victoria.

Giving a media conference at Coolangatta, Gold Coast police Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler was interrupted by a female motorist yelling out her car window 'an hour to get here'.

Acknowledging delays of up to two hours, Supt Wheeler said police were reviewing the border controls to try to improve traffic flows.

He said police were reviewing the appearance of the border declaration pass as well as staffing models to try to 'get more people through at once'.

But he ruled out suggestions of special resident passes or locals-only lanes, saying it would be unworkable and also potentially create more confusion.

Superintendent Mark Wheeler was heckled by a motorist as he spoke to the media on Wednesday morning. Picture: Steve Holland
Superintendent Mark Wheeler was heckled by a motorist as he spoke to the media on Wednesday morning. Picture: Steve Holland

Responding to calls from Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate for a referendum on moving the border south of Tweed Heads, Supt Wheeler said that was 'for others to decide'.

He warned of ongoing delays at the border for the foreseeable future.

"One thing I'll ask everyone to pack and that's pack an abundance of patience," he urged travellers.

"Know that we're doing our very best to get you through as quickly as possible."

Since last Friday, police have turned around over 300 people at the border checkpoints.

Eight passengers have been turned around at Gold Coast Airport.

Originally published as Cop heckled by motorist after huge delays

More Stories

border lockdown borders police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs ahead of the game on developer cash

        premium_icon Coffs ahead of the game on developer cash

        News Move to encourage ‘large-scale’ development met with concern from local government head

        Damage to new clubhouse another setback for opening

        premium_icon Damage to new clubhouse another setback for opening

        News The damage has left the club president scratching his head.

        COVID-19: Local pubs prepare as restrictions tighten again

        premium_icon COVID-19: Local pubs prepare as restrictions tighten again

        News “I’m just hoping we can get through this without taking too many steps...

        REVEALED: Number of locals reliant on JobKeeper

        premium_icon REVEALED: Number of locals reliant on JobKeeper

        News Figures show just how many people will be in real trouble when the payment is wound...