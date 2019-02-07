Menu
Criminal lawyer Adam Magill leaves the watchhouse after being bailed last October.
Crime

Cop charged over Magill court appearance

by Steven Wardill
7th Feb 2019 7:33 PM
A POLICE officer attached to Queensland's corruption watchdog has been hit with two charges.

The detective senior constable faces allegations he used his mobile phone to snap pictures of criminal lawyer Adam Magill when he appeared in court.

Queensland Police Service this afternoon confirmed the 39-year-old had been stood down from official duty pending the charges, and would be tasked with non-operational duties.

However the case, which has caused enormous tension between the Crime and Corruption Commission and police, might not end there.

Apparently the photo was shared between other officers and legal figures, and even reached an email account at CCC chief Alan MacSporran's office.

There are questions as to whether everyone who shared it should face charges under Section 71B of the Justices Act.

 

 

