Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police car collided with a bollard in Melbourne. Picture: Twitter
A police car collided with a bollard in Melbourne. Picture: Twitter
Environment

Cop car wrecked in tram bingle

by Shannon Molloy
15th Oct 2019 4:40 PM

A POLICE vehicle has been wrecked after sideswiping a tram and smashing into a bollard in Melbourne this afternoon.

Officers were responding to a call nearby at about 12.35pm when the incident occurred at the corner of Flinders St and Spencer St in the CBD, a Victoria Police spokesman said.

The circumstances are now being investigated.

Police say the officers weren't injured in the bingle and nor were any passengers on the tram.

 

The accident has caused delays to some services. Picture: Channel 9
The accident has caused delays to some services. Picture: Channel 9

 

Route 70 services were cancelled while diversions were in place for route 75, but both have since resumed as normal, Yarra Trams said in a statement.

Delays could be experienced into the afternoon.

More Stories

car crash police trams tram travel

Top Stories

    Family’s horror after finding armed woman hiding in laundry

    premium_icon Family’s horror after finding armed woman hiding in laundry

    News The woman was carrying a knife and screwdriver.

    It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    premium_icon It’s back! $1-a-week subscription offer returns

    News Our cheapest deal is back offering the best journalism and rewards

    Festivals inquest recommends end to police drug operations

    premium_icon Festivals inquest recommends end to police drug operations

    News Music festival deaths inquest recommends pill testing

    ATTACK: Man left injured after home invasion

    premium_icon ATTACK: Man left injured after home invasion

    News The four assailants were armed with a baseball bat, golf club and knife.