COP BASHERS: Assaults on Coffs police almost double

NSW Police say it is always distressing to see colleagues injured in the line of duty. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

ASSAULTS on Coffs Harbour police almost doubled last year and there are concerns it could be just the tip of the iceberg.

According to data from the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, in the 2019/20 financial year there were 43 recorded incidents of assault of police, up from just 24 the year previous.

That was the most for any LGA in the North Coast region, with the next closest being Mid-Coast on 39.

While the latest figures represent a big increase when viewed in isolation, the rate of assault has remained largely steady across the last 10 years with an average of 33 incidents per year.

A recent inquiry by NSW Parliament’s Law and Safety Committee recently found while the statewide trends also remained stable, under-reporting could make it difficult to ascertain the true extent of the issue.

President of the Police Association of NSW Tony King. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi)

In its submission to the inquiry, the Police Association of NSW made it clear even a “stable” rate was unacceptable and assaults on officers caused a great deal of harm, fear and frustration.

That frustration stemmed from what some police considered to be inadequate sentencing of perpetrators – particularly when assaults resulted in significant injury – and the association said hardship was “exacerbated” when incidents led to “insignificant consequences”.

“All offences that are attacks on police officers need to be seen to carry serious consequences, but we have an acute concern that offenders who appear before court are not being meaningfully deterred when they are sentenced, and that many are repeat offenders,” PANSW president and former Grafton Detective Tony King said.

“All we want on behalf of our members is for them to be able to go about their duties and their everyday lives safely.

“The message isn’t complicated — when a person is approached by an identified police officer they, along with friends or family, just need to ensure that they respond respectfully. It’s not too much to ask.”

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Steven Saphore

Officer assaults were the leading cause of Workplace Health and Safety incidents and costs the NSW Police Force $36 million in workers compensation claims.

A spokesperson for NSW Police said it was always distressing to see a fellow officer injured in the line of duty, particularly when these injuries were caused by an assault. And their primary concern was not just for the physical injuries sustained but the ongoing psychological issues and “hyper-vigilance” attacks can cause.

“Frontline police put themselves at risk on a daily basis to serve and protect the community, and it is inexcusable when these people turn against them,” the spokesperson said.

In 2019 and for the first time since 2002, non-alcohol related incidents of assault were higher than those involving alcohol, with December and January consistently seeing a higher number of attacks.