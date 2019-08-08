Cop assaulted after car smashes pole

POLICE ASSAULTED: Two police officers were assaulted, one at a serious car crash, the other at a RBT incident.

POLICE ASSAULTED: Two police officers were assaulted, one at a serious car crash, the other at a RBT incident. Trevor Veale

POLICE officers have been assaulted at two separate incidents on Wednesday.

An officer from Casino was assaulted at a serious car crash in Goonellabah last night by a man who was found to be five times over the legal limit.

Lismore police will allege that at 11.50pm last night a 39-year-old Goonellabah man was driving along Hillview Drive, Goonellabah at high speed.

He crashed his car into a power pole, and the impact was large enough to snap the power pole, causing power lines to fall onto the ground.

An off-duty Casino police officer saw the 39-year-old leave his car and try to walk away.

The man was told to stay where he was and wait for police to attend; he responded by grabbing the off-duty police officer by the throat and tried to push him away.

The police officer punched the man to the face in self-defence then restrained him until police arrived.

At Lismore police station, the 39-year-old recorded a breath analysis almost five times higher than the 0.05 limit.

The man will face Lismore Local Court on charges of assault and high range drink driving in September.

Meanwhile a Casino man assaulted police during a RBT drug test at 5pm on Wednesday.

Police said the man, 33, was stopped on the Bruxner Hwy near Johnston St.

Richmond Police District Inspector Chad Deegenaars said the assault occurred when police conducted a vehicle stop and attempted to conduct random drug test.

"During the test the man became argumentative and forced the drug testing applicator back into the officers hand and pushed him back," he said.

"As the man did not comply with the test so was arrested for this and the assault, which was minor but unnecessary."

The man was taken to Casino police station for secondary test and released on bail while police await results