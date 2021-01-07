Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A karaoke night has allegedly turned violent with two men accused of throwing items at staff before police were called and things escalated.
A karaoke night has allegedly turned violent with two men accused of throwing items at staff before police were called and things escalated.
Crime

Cop allegedly assaulted at karaoke bar

by Evin Priest
7th Jan 2021 10:34 AM

A karaoke night in Sydney's northwest has turned violent after bar staff and a police officer were allegedly assaulted during an incident on Wednesday.

Officers from Ryde Police Area Command attended karaoke bar, Eastwood Noraebang, at about 7pm on Hillview Road, Eastwood, to respond to reports two men had become aggressive when they were asked to leave a room due to capacity restrictions.

Police will allege two men, aged 37 and 47, had refused to leave the premises and began pushing, slapping and throwing items at employees.

When police arrived the 47-year-old man then assaulted a male constable, it will be alleged.

Although no-one was seriously injured, both men were arrested and taken to Ryde Police Station.

The 47-year-old man, from Eastwood, was charged with affray, failing to leave a premises when required, common assault and intimidation and assault of a police officer in the execution of duty.

The 37-year-old man, from Gorokan on the Central Coast, was charged with affray, failing to leave a premises when required, three counts of common assault and intimidation.

The two men were granted conditional bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on Monday, January 18.

Originally published as Cop allegedly assaulted at karaoke bar

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How this $2 shop is turning the tide on Aussie made

        Premium Content How this $2 shop is turning the tide on Aussie made

        News ‘We wanted to make the change because it was obvious people are tired of buying cheap imported goods that are just rubbish’

        PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating our babies of 2020 — Pt IV

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Celebrating our babies of 2020 — Pt IV

        Parenting Take a look at some of the beautiful bubs born last year

        Locals rush to snag a piece of major jetty development

        Premium Content Locals rush to snag a piece of major jetty development

        News Orlando Lane Apartments will be completed by the end of 2021 – and inquiries have...

        CBD hotel and jetty plans in limbo: John Gowing

        Premium Content CBD hotel and jetty plans in limbo: John Gowing

        Business John Gowing speaks to the Advocate about the Coffs Central hotel and progress at...