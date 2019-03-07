Cool tips to avoid heat exhaustion

A dog overheating may also be unable or unwilling to move around.

A dog overheating may also be unable or unwilling to move around. Toni Somes

Question - What are the signs of heat exhaustion in dogs? My kelpie works herding sheep all day and by the end of the day, almost collapses. What should I be doing when this happens?

Answer - Dogs eliminate heat by panting not sweating.

When they're panting, they aren't breathing and when panting fails, the dog's body temperature rises. This can be fatal if not corrected quickly.

This can lead to kidney failure, development of neurological symptoms, abnormal clotting, changes in blood pressure and death.

Short-faced dogs like bulldogs and pugs are at extreme risk as are very fat dogs.

Any hot environment can cause heatstroke in dogs but the most common cause is a careless action by a pet owner, such as leaving a dog in a car or forgetting to provide water and shade to pets that are outdoors.

Never leave your dog in a car with the windows closed even if the car is parked in the shade.

When outdoors, always make sure your dog is in a well-ventilated area with access to plenty of water and shady spots.

Working dogs may be at risk on extremely hot days although this is very unusual.

If you are hot and uncomfortable, allow your dog more opportunity to rest and don't expect it to work as hard as it normally would. Provide frequent access to cool water.

Excessive panting and signs of discomfort indicate overheating in dogs.

A dog overheating may also be unable or unwilling to move around.

It is essential to remove the dog from the hot environment immediately, do not give any medication.

If the dog is unconscious, make sure no water enters the nose or mouth.

Cool the dog using a shallow water bath, wet towels or ice packs.

In the event of clinical hyperthermia, a vet should be consulted immediately.