Cool runnings on the highway

KNOWN for his nudie runs, sense of humour and great photos, local truckie Craig "Smithdog" Smith came across an unusual sight on the Pacific Hwy yesterday afternoon.

About 2kms south of the Shell servo at Halfway Creek a large, mobile fridge/freezer which had "fallen off the back of a truck" was sitting in the centre of the road on double white lines.

As it sat dead centre of the highway, traffic was able to negotiate around the cool-room which had escaped its poorly tied ropes.

It was later loaded onto the back of a tow truck and serves as a reminder to check those occy straps and make sure everything is tightly secured before heading down the highway.

