Cool hand Luke to the Axemen

IT'S been too long since Orara Valley reached the Group 2 semi-finals but confidence is building at Coramba that a return to the top five might be on the way.

The confidence comes from being able to attract a couple of high-profile recruits, starting with Luke Beaumont.

The exciting Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo fullback has made the call to fly the Magpies' nest and head to the Axemen.

The opportunity to help the team climb up the table is part of the reason the East Coast Dolphins rep made the move.

"I like helping the battlers out, the underdogs,” the 22 year-old said.

One of Orara Valley's halves is likely to be Vinnie Williams, originally from Lower Clarence and who recently spent a season of playing with Redcliffe's Colts team in the Intrust Super Cup.

Vinnie's brother Garnett will also be playing at Coramba in 2018.

Coach Col Speed is pleased the club has earned enough respect for it to become an attractive option for talented players like Beaumont and the Williams brothers to want to don the green and gold.

"The best thing is most of these guys are coming because of what our club is about. They want to buy in to the Axemen culture.”