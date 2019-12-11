Convicted sex offender charged with raping girl, 9

A convicted child sex offender has been charged with raping a nine-year-old girl.

A CONVICTED child sex offender has been charged with raping a nine-year-old girl just months after he pleaded guilty to similar offences.

The man was arrested on Friday night and is accused of digitally raping his girlfriend's young daughter at a Townsville property.

The accused was on a suspended sentence for other child sex crimes when the alleged offending occurred, prompting criticism from the LNP.

Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said the alleged digital rape occurred in December 2018 and January this year.

Detectives will allege the victim's mother was not home at the time of offending and the man was put in a position of trust with the child. The Townsville Bulletin can reveal the man was last year convicted of unlawful carnal knowledge and indecent treatment after being sentenced in Townsville District Court.

The offences dated back to November 2016.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years, and was subject to strict reporting conditions.

Detectives started investigating the man after the girl reported the allegations to police in New South Wales, where she now lives with her biological father.

The Townsville man was charged with two counts of rape, attempted rape, indecent treatment of child under 16, obstruct police, and failure to comply with reporting.

LNP leader Deb Frecklington said the State Government's soft laws were not protecting vulnerable kids in the community.

"As a mum, these are the types of cases that make me sick to the stomach," she said.

"The LNP will introduce a child sex offender register to help parents protect their kids."

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath defended the State Government's legislation.

"Queensland has the strongest laws in the nation when it comes to monitoring child sex offenders," she said.

"As this is a police matter, I can't comment on this or any other individual cases before the courts."

The man's charges were mentioned in Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday.

No application for bail was made and the matter will next be heard on February 5.

Investigations are ongoing.