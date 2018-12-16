Killer forced wife to smuggle drugs into jail

Quinn walked free from court this week after the judge found she was forced to act at the “behest” of Perish. Picture: Facebook

TRACY Lee Quinn had six children to a man convicted of one of Australia's most notorious murders - now he wanted her to do one more job.

But that wasn't enough for Perish.

Her now ex husband pressured her to help smuggle drugs to him into jail.

Perish got her to help co-ordinate the smuggling of drugs into South Coast Correctional Centre - where he is serving a 12 year sentence for his role in the murder and butchering of drug dealer Terry Falconer, a slaying that inspired the TV series Underbelly: Badness.

Quinn was found guilty of taking part in the smuggling of the prescription drug Buprenorphine - which is used to treat heroin addiction - to Perish in 2015.

Tracy Lee Quinn was forced by her now ex husband and convicted Andrew Perish to co-ordinate the smuggle of drugs into a jail. Picture: Facebook

She, at the insistence of Perish, assisted a syndicate that saw her husband, other prisoners and a corrupt prison worker who taught at the jail, put in place a plan to smuggle contraband into the jail for payments into the teacher's betting account.

Police made arrests before any drugs made it into the jail.

On Thursday, Quinn walked free from the Downing Centre District Court after Judge Donna Woodburne sentenced her to a one year conditional release order, meaning no conviction was recorded.

Judge Woodburne accepted that Quinn got involved at the "behest" of Perish while she was working several jobs to support six children.

"Spouses of those incarcerated will be pressured to bring contraband into jail," Judge Woodburne said. "But there must be deterrence."

Perish was jailed in 2012 for conspiring to murder Falconer, whose chopped up remains were found in the Hastings River north of Sydney.

Andrew Perish was convicted over the abduction and murder of Terry Falconer in 2001.

His brother Anthony was sentenced to 24 years for murder carrying out the killing in a trial were not told that the men on trial were two of the state's most feared underworld bosses who had somehow avoided the spotlight for decades.

Judge Woodburne told the court on Thursday Perish used coded language on a prison phone to order his wife to perform tasks, including transferring money to banks accounts and contacting an associate who had access to drugs.

This was even at the expense of his children, for whom the court heard Perish seemed to show little concern, including one who Quinn explained in one call was going deaf and needed a hearing aid.

The court heard Quinn showed a "high degree of stress" when taking the calls and Judge Woodburne remarked that Perish had a "hide to deliver insensitive comments", including that his wife present a strong face in front of their children.

Outside court, Quinn's lawyer Paul McGirr said: "She is a single mother with a lot on her plate who was operating on autopilot while juggling two or three jobs to support her children, and fortunately the court saw it for what it was."

At the centre of the smuggling plot was Terrence Myles Brown, who worked as a teacher at the jail and offered to smuggle drugs and other items, including phones, USB sticks and internet dongles.

He was found guilty of misconduct in public office and was sentenced to a 16 month intensive correction order, meaning he will be free in the community.

Brown's barrister Allison Hawkins told the court that four of the main witnesses against her client were convicted criminals whose evidence was unreliable.

The court heard Brown had contact with another inmate who communicated the details of his TAB account.

Two inmates who wanted to take advantage of the plot were Perish and Dwayne Betts-Smith.

The court heard they arranged for people on the outside, including Quinn, to post drugs to Brown's home address and Vincentia Post Office on the South Coast.

The plan came unstuck and Perish was sentenced to two years jail on a charge of participating in a criminal group.

Betts-Smith was given an extra year in jail while his brother Kieran was sentenced to a 12 month ICO for making arrangements from outside jail.