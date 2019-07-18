Convicted criminals caught reoffending on parole

Parole is meant to be a way of letting prisoners serve part of their sentence in the community once a parole board decides they are no longer a risk to the safety of a community.

But there are parolees who do get parole and yet, get caught committing another crime.

Currently, the Australian Bureau of Statistics has the average daily number of prisoners at 43,320, which is a one per cent increase (541 persons) from December last year.

There were increases in all states and territories except for South Australia and the ACT.

Nationally, there was a three per cent (1,218 persons) annual increase from the March quarter of last year.

But the average daily number of persons serving community-based corrections orders in the March was 75,544 persons, an increase of three per cent (2,116 persons).

The three most common community-based orders are sentenced probation (59 per cent or 48,472 orders) parole (21 per cent or 17,505 orders) and community service orders (13 per cent or 10,527 orders).

Some prisoners serve more than one order at a time - and there is a lot of debate around how the parole system can be reformed in each state.

For example, in NSW, The Daily Telegraph has campaigned this year for the State Parole Authority to release the names of every serious ­offender applying for parole.

In Victoria, The Herald Sun recently reported how Victoria's top cop said he would consider denying parole to killers who refuse to explain how their victim died.

NSW, Queensland, the NT, WA and South Australia already have 'no body, no parole' laws.

These are just some of Australia's convicted criminals who have been caught reoffending while on parole.

MOHAMED GHANEM

Former convicted Skaf gang rapist Mohamed Ghanem was on parole when he was caught supplying nearly 1kg of the deadly drug ice after he had served 14 years in jail for the rape of two women in Greenacre park in Sydney.

Ghanem, 35, was caught supplying the deadly drug to a man in the Bankstown Motel 10 on the Hume Highway in November 2017. His parole was due to expire in 12 months.

He pleaded guilty, then asked for a softer sentence at the Parramatta District Court after he was caught because he has already spent so much time in jail.

Ghanem was just 17 when he was part of Bilal Skaf's gang in 2000.

Judge Donna Woodburne will hand down her sentence on July 19.

Mohamed Ghanem outside the Downing Centre in 2002. Picture: Rohan Kelly

DAMIEN PETERS

Damien Peters, dubbed the bathtub killer, was on parole when he removed his electronic tracking anklet and triggered a 24-hour manhunt in Sydney in April.

Peters was arrested in Petersham but had previously been convicted of a double murder after he killed Tereaupii Akai, 50, and Bevan Frost, 57.

Damien Peters has a tattoo on his right upper arm of a snake wrapped around a panther and tribal style tattoos on his upper left upper arm. Picture: NSW Police

He lived with them in Redfern and was jailed for a maximum of 21 years with a non-parole period of 13 years.

Peters had pleaded guilty to the murders, and was originally released on parole in November 2016.

Peters was taken to Newtown Police station and later transferred back into the custody of Corrective Services. His parole was revoked.

Damien Peters who was rearrested by New South Wales Police on an inner-Sydney street. Picture: NSW Police

GARRY NARKLE

He is known as Western Australia's "serial sex monster". Garry Narkle, 64, is serving a 10-year jail sentence for the 2009 rape of a homeless man in his caravan in Queens Park. He is eligible for release from this month. But prior to this, he has spent more than 30 years behind bars for a string of sickening sex crimes and assaults.

During this time he did manage to successfully appeal some of his convictions or sentences. His criminal record stretches back to the 1970s.

Garry Narkle in 2004. He is one of the nation's worst serial rapists. Picture: News Corp Australia

One of the times he was caught reoffending on parole goes back to 1985, when a judge sentenced him to a maximum six years and 10 months in prison for two counts of rape.

Four years later he was paroled in 1989 when he committed an unlawful assault occasioning bodily harm on his female partner.

At the time he got a two-month prison term.

ANTHONY PETER SAMPIERI

He was a convicted sex offender. Now, Anthony Sampieri has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping a seven-year-old girl at a dance studio in Sydney while on parole this month.

Sampieri, 55, was arrested after he attacked and choked the seven-year-old girl in a locked toilet cubicle at a dance studio in Kogarah in November 2018.

He pleaded guilty to 10 of the 15 charges against him.

The prosecution dropped the remaining five charges.

He was also accused of filming the incident.

Convicted sex offender Anthony Peter Sampieri in 2018. Picture: Hollie Adams

His son Daniel Sampieri, 25, told The Daily Telegraph he is "beyond saving", and "better off dead".

Sampieri was released on parole back in September 2017. He'd been in jail for five years for sexually assaulting­ a 60-year-old woman in 2012.

He was granted parole and was told not to use drugs as part of his parole conditions. But he had started to use the drug ice again, and even though his parole officer knew about it - his parole was not revoked.

Daniel Sampieri, the son of rapist Anthony Sampieri. Picture: Supplied

ANDREW LAWERENCE SCOTT

Andrew Lawerence Scott was on a lifetime parole order after he was convicted for murder in June 1987, when he reoffended.

Scott, 55, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court in Queensland this month after he attacked a mother and punched her child several times in their home over an item he found in his mailbox.

He pleaded guilty to entering dwelling with intent/threaten violence, assault occasioning bodily harm and going armed to cause fear.

The court was told up until June 11, 2018, Scott was performing well on his parole, and his defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield asked magistrate Dennis Kinsella to give him a "fighting chance" outside jail.

The court also heard of his difficult upbringing and how he has been affected by several physical and mental health issues. Scott's release is in now up to the parole board in Queensland.

Andrew Lawerence Scott who was on a lifetime parole order. Picture: Supplied

ADRIAN ERNEST BAYLEY

Adrian Bayley, Jill Meagher's killer, was convicted of two other rapes prior to raping and murdering the former ABC staffer as she walked home in Brunswick.

He was sentenced to 12 years and nine months for each, but has been allowed to serve both concurrently on top of his 35-year sentence for the brutal rape and murder of Meagher.

During this time he will not be eligible for parole.

But he has a long running criminal history where he was caught committing a range of crimes while on parole.

In 2001, he was arrested over five of the six rapes that occurred in St Kilda (one case would remain unsolved until after Jill Meagher's murder.)

Adrian Bayley leaves the Supreme Court in Melbourne after being sentenced for the murder and rape of Jill Meagher. Picture: Jon Hargest

In 2002 he was sentenced to 11 years with a minimum of 8 after pleading guilty to the St Kilda rapes. After finishing a sex offender treatment program in prison, he was released on parole in 2009.

But in August 2011, he king-hit man outside a Geelong cafe, breaking his jaw. In 2012, he pleaded guilty at Geelong Magistrates' Court and was jailed for three months. However, after appealing, ge was freed on bail and back on parole.

Jill Meagher who worked for the ABC. Picture: AAP

In April 2012, he raped another victim in St Kilda before raping a Dutch backpacker in July. In September he then murdered Meagher.

By 2013, he was charged with three new counts of rape and formally pleaded guilty to Meagher's murder. In 2015, the other rape trials ended with guilty verdicts.