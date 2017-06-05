Child killer given 36 years over toddler's death

Thomas Lock has today been sentenced to life imprisonment over the death of a toddler in Coffs Harbour in 2014.

A COFFS Harbour man has been sentenced to 36 years imprisonment for the murder of a two-year-old girl in 2014.

Thomas Lock, 27, has been sentenced in the NSW Supreme Court in Coffs Harbour before Justice Megan Latham.

The earliest Lock will be eligible for parole will be May 1, 2041 - a non parole period of 27 years.

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, died of blunt force trauma injuries on Easter Sunday three years ago.

The court was told during the hearing that a blow from Lock tore the small intestine of the toddler from the abdominal wall causing rapid bleeding.

She presented to the emergency department in a critical condition.

Hospital staff did all they could to save the girl's life but she died in early April 21, 2014.

Lock was then subsequently charged with murder and was found guilty by a jury on May 19.

The child's mother and extended family were present in the court during the sentencing, wearing pink and purple ribbons in tribute to the child.

Further details to follow.