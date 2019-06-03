Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Conversation champions honoured for suicide prevention work.
Conversation champions honoured for suicide prevention work. Contributed
News

Conversation champions honoured for suicide prevention work

Rachel Vercoe
by
3rd Jun 2019 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PASSIONATE community has been recognised for coming together decked out in bright yellow to raise an important question, R U OK?

On the weekend, Woolgoolga received an award for raising awareness about suicide prevention through R U OK? with their brightly coloured efforts.

The charity R U OK? honoured community champions from around the nation, recognizing efforts to create a world where everyone is connected and protected from suicide.

Woolgoolga demonstrated the impact of community coming together through their Woopi Wears Yellow campaign where shops and businesses dressed their windows, offices and staff wore yellow and asked the important question, R U OK?

"Woolgoolga's Woopi Wears Yellow campaign has delivered real impact, encouraging others to have regular, meaningful conversations and invest more time in the people around them,” R U OK? CEO Katherine Newton said.

Community champion Lisa Nichols accepted the award on behalf of the Woolgoolga community.

"It is so wonderful for Woolgooolga to have won this award and it shows what a great community they are,” Lisa Nichols said.

"This award will bring much needed further attention to mental health and suicide prevention in our community.”

Conversation champions honoured for suicide prevention work, Lisa Nichols with the award.
Conversation champions honoured for suicide prevention work, Lisa Nichols with the award. Contributed
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Starry-eyed future brides live the dream at expo

    PHOTOS: Starry-eyed future brides live the dream at expo

    News WHETHER they were close to their big day, or just dreaming of their perfect wedding, a massive crowd attended The Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo on Sunday.

    Coffs Harbour's Showcase meeting in photos

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour's Showcase meeting in photos

    News PHOTOS of the local horses, trainers and jockeys from Friday.

    ‘Work paired me up with Ivan Milat’

    premium_icon ‘Work paired me up with Ivan Milat’

    News Warren Brown tracks down Ivan Milat’s former co-worker