Conversation champions honoured for suicide prevention work.

A PASSIONATE community has been recognised for coming together decked out in bright yellow to raise an important question, R U OK?

On the weekend, Woolgoolga received an award for raising awareness about suicide prevention through R U OK? with their brightly coloured efforts.

The charity R U OK? honoured community champions from around the nation, recognizing efforts to create a world where everyone is connected and protected from suicide.

Woolgoolga demonstrated the impact of community coming together through their Woopi Wears Yellow campaign where shops and businesses dressed their windows, offices and staff wore yellow and asked the important question, R U OK?

"Woolgoolga's Woopi Wears Yellow campaign has delivered real impact, encouraging others to have regular, meaningful conversations and invest more time in the people around them,” R U OK? CEO Katherine Newton said.

Community champion Lisa Nichols accepted the award on behalf of the Woolgoolga community.

"It is so wonderful for Woolgooolga to have won this award and it shows what a great community they are,” Lisa Nichols said.

"This award will bring much needed further attention to mental health and suicide prevention in our community.”