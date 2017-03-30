Controversy over surf club rebuid

DUE to changes to the location of the new Woolgoolga Surf Club, the Woolgoolga Deep Sea Fishing Club have raised concerns about how it will effect the public.

President of the Woolgoolga Deep Sea Fishing Club Jack O'Donohue said due to the location of a storm water pipe in the reserve where the building was originally planned to be built, the council has made the club move 20m east meaning the building will take up the green space on the corner of the reserve.

"This has obvious impacts for the fishing club as we regularly use this space to park our boat trailers and have done so for many years,” Jack said.

"The fishing club wholly supports the surf club in building a new facility but not at the cost of others who have a right to enjoy this public space”.

The club raised their concerns about the relocation.

- It is not practical and will be difficult for boat trailers to manoeuvre and park safely creating conflict between users of the space.

- It allocates the whole area to boat trailer parking and there is no general or disabled parking.

- It is not reflected in the amended DA for the surf club building as it showed the area would be used for general parking.

- It was released after the exhibition period for the amended DA for the surf club building making it impossible for the public to meaningfully comment on this important aspect of the proposal.

Options the fishing club wants explored include relocating the storm water drain and considering a re-design of the surf club building.

The Coffs Harbour City Council is currently involved in developing a draft Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan which includes a review of parking throughout the town.

The council said the concept plan for the boat trailer parking relates to the draft masterplan and is not part of the development application for a new surf life saving club.

It is expected the draft masterplan will go out for community consultation in the next few months.