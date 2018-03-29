Menu
Login
Joanne Marie McCauley allegedly confessed to 14 people about hitting Shui Ki Chan, the Coroner found.
Joanne Marie McCauley allegedly confessed to 14 people about hitting Shui Ki Chan, the Coroner found. Philip Norrish
News

Controversy over cyclist killed on highway continues

John Weekes
by
29th Mar 2018 6:10 AM

RETIRED coroner John Hutton says he reserves the right to be heard on any allegations of misconduct or bias after a cop complained about him.

Gatton Detective Senior Constable David Neumann went to court after the Coroner criticised him over the police investigation into cyclist Shui Ki Chan's death.

In findings issued last November, Mr Hutton said Mr Neumann conducted an "inadequate” investigation into Mr Chan's death on the Warrego Highway.

Related items:

Hunting the truth in life and death

Mr Hutton found Joanne Marie McCauley was driving a car which struck Mr Chan. Ms McCauley was never charged.

Brisbane Supreme Court documents show Mr Hutton, in an outline of argument, reserved the right to be heard about costs and allegations.

Justice Debra Mullins granted leave to Mr Hutton and excused him from further attendance.

Justice Mullins directed Mr Neumann to file any affidavits by Monday and the Attorney-General, who acts as "intervener” in the case, by April 30.

Mr Neumann's application was adjourned to a date to be fixed. -NewsRegional

brisbane court coroner david neumann gatton inquest joanne marie mccauley john hutton justice debra mullins qps shui ki chan
The Sunshine Coast Daily
Mum's plea to community after toddler's diagnosis

Mum's plea to community after toddler's diagnosis

Health For his upcoming second birthday, Felix Black and his family are asking the community for the most valuable gift of all.

  • 29th Mar 2018 5:00 PM
B-double and bus towing a trailer crash on Pacific Highway

B-double and bus towing a trailer crash on Pacific Highway

News Pacific Hwy delays between Coffs Harbour and Grafton

Local pride in massive stadium project

Local pride in massive stadium project

News Local companies to do bulk of work on stadium upgrade.

Heavy holiday traffic builds on Pacific Hwy

Heavy holiday traffic builds on Pacific Hwy

News Motorists are being advised to allow extra travel time.

Local Partners