TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: Serial sexual offender Kevin James Scott, 73, was regularly attending a church in Dorrigo that was situated right next door to a school.
Controversial pedophile a church-going man

Wendy Andrews
26th May 2018 7:30 AM
THEY'RE a quiet couple. She works in a local charity shop and he is described as a "man who keeps mostly to himself".

They live in public housing in Dorrigo and attend church on Sundays.

But all is not what it seems.

This Sunday, 73-year-old Kevin James Scott won't be attending his local church.

A convicted pedophile, Scott was released on parole after serving just two years for indecently assaulting a 14-year- old boy in a Coffs Harbour toilet cubicle.

On May 18, he was arrested and charged with failing to comply with reporting obligations.

SERIAL paedophile Kevin Scott is making headlines this week following his controversial release from jail into the small country town of Dorrigo.
He was refused bail and is being held at Grafton Correctional Centre due to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

"He attends mass at Mt St John's most Sundays," said a Dorrigo businesswoman who did not want to be named.

The church is located next door to MtSt John's Catholic school and Scott has been attending services at this church for years.

"The school has been brilliant. They're in a hard predicament, you can't stop someone from worshipping but, well it's a very difficult situation."

The mother of the 14-year-old victim contacted radio host Ray Hadley after he exposed the whereabouts of the convicted sex offender.

Scott was first convicted in 2003 for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old at Coffs Harbour.

He was sentenced to 13years in jail, released after two years and returned to Dorrigo.

