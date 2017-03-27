Controversial northern beaches phone tower up in the air

OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: There will be a public drop-in session regarding a proposed Optus phone tower on the northern beaches.

THE location of an Optus mobile phone tower on the northern beaches will be discussed at a public drop-in session on Thursday.

Optus wants to enhance its coverage around Arrawara Headland through to Mullaway, Woolgoolga and Safety Beach.

Six possible locations have been put forward but have sparked community concerns about the proximity to Mullaway Public School.

The locations include:

2338 Solitary Island Way, Mullaway (approximately 750m south of Mullaway Public School)

Tramway Dr, Woolgoolga (approximately 820m east of Mullaway Public School)

1 Arrawarra Rd, Mullaway (approximately 200m west of Mullaway Public School)

98 Tramway Dr, Woolgoolga (approximately 770m of Mullaway Public School)

Wedding Bells State Forest (approximately 3km south-east of Mullaway Public School)

2273 Solitary Island Way, Woolgoolga (approximately 720m south-east of Mullaway Public School)

The drop-in session will be held on Thursday between 4-8pm at the Cavanbah Centre in Coffs Harbour.

Submissions on the proposal close on Tuesday, April 17.