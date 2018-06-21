Controversial new logging laws passed

The changed laws will also see an increase in the scale and intensity of logging in coastal forests, said Greens MP Dawn Walker.

CONTROVERSIAL changes to logging laws, which have been the subject of contention for conservationists over the past months, have been passed by the NSW Upper House this morning.

The Forestry Legislation Amendment Bill 2018 aims to maintain timber supply and support the forestry sector, and will see more forest open for logging.

Responsibility for regulation of private native forestry will be transferred from the Environmental Protection Authority to Local Land Services. Two-thirds of native forest in NSW are on private land.

She said only 10 square metres of trees will be retained per hectare logged under the changed laws, meaning only 0.1% of the area is required to be left with trees on it.

"These laws are particularly devastating for the North Coast where intensive logging methods will be introduced to 140,000 ha of coastal forests between Taree and Grafton," she said.

The Greens attempted to make amendments to the Bill to phase out logging in public forests altogether following the expiration of the Regional Forestry Agreements.

Prior to the Bill being passed, a report launched in Parliament house last night by the National Parks Association called for the end of native forest logging on public land with it's Forests for All Plan.

"Rather than focusing on an effective transition plan, this Government plans to extend logging to protected old-growth forests and critical koala habitat. It is doing so despite knowing that koalas are worth an estimated $3 billion a year to Australia and that numbers on the north coast of NSW have halved in the last 20 years," Ms Alic Goodwin, NPA CEO said.

"There is an alternative - our Forests For All Plan. A positive alternative that seeks to protect our forests while transitioning affected jobs to other industries and creating hundreds of additional regional jobs in the tourism and nature-based recreation industries."

According to the State Government, the forestry sector directly employs 17,500 people and generates indirect jobs particularly in regional NSW where an estimated 42% of forestry jobs are based.