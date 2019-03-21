Menu
Old garage now coffee shop Bellingen.. 11 MAR 2018
Old garage now coffee shop Bellingen.. 11 MAR 2018 TREVOR VEALE
Controversial main street development gets the green light

Janine Watson
by
21st Mar 2019 9:30 AM
A MULTI-MILLION dollar development in Bellingen's main street was approved by the Northern Regional Planning Panel this week.

The $8.9 million retail and shop-top housing complex will be built at 84 Hyde Street where Carl Forster's garage once operated.

The garage now houses a cafe.

This garage will be demolished and remediation work undertaken before the new four-storey development can get underway.

It will include an underground car park and at ground level there will be retail space with 15 two-storey residential units along the top which will have one level facing Hyde St and the second level visible from Halpin's Lane.

The panel received written submissions from 16 people and listened to objections from four of them in person at Bellingen council chambers before approving the development on Wednesday morning.

Ziggy Koenigseder who lives above the Commonwealth Bank building next to the site was one of those who had registered to address the panel.

She's worried about excessive noise during construction; traffic disruption; and the possible risk of ground and air contamination during remediation.

The garage with a concept drawing (inset) of the development in Bellingen's main street.
The garage with a concept drawing (inset) of the development in Bellingen's main street. Contributed

The panel meeting was originally scheduled for January 24 but was delayed due to legal requirements for the advertising of contaminated land remediation works within a Heritage Conservation Area.

Other objections were in relation to the bulk of the development and that it will be out of keeping with the unique character of the town.

Despite the objections the panel deemed it sympathetic to the unique character of Hyde Street and an opportunity revitalise a run-down site and degraded section of the streetscape.

