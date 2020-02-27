Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TWO revellers died at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival when it was held near Warwick last year. PICTURE: 7 News
TWO revellers died at the Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival when it was held near Warwick last year. PICTURE: 7 News
Music

Controversial festival heads for the hinterland

Stuart Cumming
26th Feb 2020 8:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE controversial Rabbits Eat Lettuce music festival is set to be held in the Sunshine Coast hinterland after a late change in venue arrangements.

The festival made headlines in April last year when attendees Dassarn Tarbutt and Ebony Greening, from the Sunshine Coast, died from mixed drug toxicity.

Festival-goers at last year's Rabbits Eat Lettuce Festival near Warwick. PHOTO: Instagram
Festival-goers at last year's Rabbits Eat Lettuce Festival near Warwick. PHOTO: Instagram

The festival was being held near Warwick when the pair were found dead in a tent.

A post on the festival's Facebook page earlier this week said organisers could not get the support of local authorities to hold the event in NSW but had been welcomed by management of LandCruiser Mountain Park at Jimna.

The music, arts and camping festival is due to be held on the Easter long weekend.

More Stories

Show More
festival jimna landcruiser park rabbits eat lettuce
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The ‘dodgy’ fee you won’t have to pay any more

        premium_icon The ‘dodgy’ fee you won’t have to pay any more

        News It’s a fee consumers are slugged with often, and one few of them understand. But under Federal Government measures it will become a thing of the past.

        Council contender says real estate agents should be banned

        premium_icon Council contender says real estate agents should be banned

        News "Real estate agents are human beings and just like any other people"

        BOWRAVILLE MURDERS: Reward raised to $1m in bid for justice

        premium_icon BOWRAVILLE MURDERS: Reward raised to $1m in bid for justice

        News $1m reward for info on the murders of three children in the ‘90s.

        A-lister joins the crowd at Elton John’s Coffs concert

        premium_icon A-lister joins the crowd at Elton John’s Coffs concert

        News As Elton fans took their seats, one in particular drew attention.