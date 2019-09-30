Controversial DA to go on public exhibition

The proposal has led to deep divisions among councillors and within the community.

The proposal has led to deep divisions among councillors and within the community.

THE development application for the Cultural and Civic Space will go on public exhibition this week.

The exhibition period will be from this Thursday (October 3) to Wednesday October 30 with the consenting authority listed as the ‘Minister for Planning and Public Spaces or the Independent Planning Commission’.

It is not clear yet whether the Minister will direct that a public hearing be held.

The controversial $76.5milion Coffs Harbour City Council project has led to deep divisions among councillors and within the community.

As council pushes ahead with plans for the Gordon Street build, those opposed to it continue their fight to bring it to a halt.

RELATED:

Mayor ‘gutted’ by councillor walkout

Council in chaos as stalemate drags on

Rescission motion puts project in limbo

A petition against it has been tabled in parliament and councillors including Paul Amos and Keith Rhoades continue to question the process and warn of cost blowouts.

At the recent council meeting Cr Amos warned of borrowing funds for the project from ‘fossil fuel lender’ TCorp and Cr Rhoades raised concerns about the relocation of heritage items currently housed at the Gordon Street buildings earmarked for demolition.

Marian Partos, Ann Leonard, Andrew Fraser, Fran Stevenson and Steve Gooley with the petition to halt the Cultural and Civic Space.

The development application, Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and accompanying documents may be viewed electronically at the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment as 320 Pitt Street Sydney or on the Department’s website (www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/projects/on-exhibition).

You may also view an electronic copy at the local Service NSW Centre.

A hard copy can also be inspected at Coffs Harbour City Council chambers at 2 Castle Street.

To make a submission you need to create a user account on the Department’s Major Projects website at www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects.

When searching for information on the project use the application number: SSD-10300

If you cannot lodge online you can write to the department at GPO Box 39, Sydney, NSW 2001, outlining whether you support or object to the proposal and the reasons for this.