Controversial Beachstone childcare plan up for debate

Ohana Early Learning Centre would run the proposed childcare centre if council allows the Beachstone Cafe to undergo a $350,000 refit.

A controversial proposal to turn a popular Sapphire Beach cafe into a childcare centre will be considered by Coffs Harbour City Council this week.

Cougle Investments Pty Ltd is hoping to turn the Beachstone Cafe into a childcare facility catering for up to 40 children aged between three and six years. Plans also include a kiosk.

A report to be considered by Councillors at their Thursday meeting recommends approving the development application.

When the proposal went on public exhibition it attracted 382 submissions with 381 of those against the plan. There was also a petition urging Council to reject it.

With Sapphire Beach dominated by retirees objectors say there's no need for such a centre there.

They say there's already a number of existing daycare centres available within close proximity that can service Sapphire Beach.

Some argue the development will enable paedophiles or those on the child registry to purchase coffee from the kiosk and sit in the nearby park to watch children.

But as the Council report outlines, this is well outside their scope of responsibility when it comes to assessing the merits of the proposal.

Increased traffic was another concern but the Council traffic report says 'there is not considered to be any significant impact upon residential amenity or vehicle manoeuvrability'.

The existing Beachstone Cafe has come to be considered something of a community facility, taking advantage of its location and proximity to the adjoining public reserve, and the loss of this aspect has angered some.

But as the Council staff report points out, the land in question is a privately owned Torrens title lot, and does not form part of the adjoining Council owned and maintained public reserve.

Demolition work will need to be undertaken to facilitate the repurposing of the existing building into a childcare centre and a new metal fence with 1.5m timber posts will be constructed around the perimeter of the outdoor areas.

The estimated cost of the demolition and alterations to the building will be $350,000.

Cougle Investments Pty Ltd is involved in a number of other projects in the area including the recently approved 29-lot seniors housing development at Moonee Beach.

