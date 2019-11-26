Controversial $15m proposal withdrawn

The proposal has led to deep divisions in the community. Photo by Trevor Veale

The proposal has led to deep divisions in the community. Photo by Trevor Veale

A controversial proposal for a $15m solar farm at Nana Glen has been withdrawn.

The matter was due to be determined by the Northern Region Planning Panel at a public meeting scheduled for December 4.

But today, members of the community group which has been fighting the proposal for months, were alerted that Rio Indygen, the UK-based company behind the proposal, has withdrawn the application.

It follows Coffs Harbour City Council's decision not to support the proposal due to adverse impact and insufficient information provided within the time frames.

The proposal was for 50,000 solar panels mounted across the 72 hectare site, located on both sides of Ferretts Rd at Nana Glen.

Due to the type and value of the development, it was considered 'regional development' and a matter for the State Government's Northern Regional Planning Panel (NRPP).

The proposal has led to deep divisions in the small community with two separate land owners on either side of Ferretts Rd making their properties available for the panels leaving a number of other properties virtually surrounded.

Residents against the proposal say it will be a glary eyesore and dramatically reduce property values.

Chris Clarke, a member of the Nana Glen Solar Farm Opposition group said he is wasn't against solar power but is highly critical of using agricultural land for such a venture.

"I'm not against solar - I've said it over and over again - I live off the grid and plan to put more in but the paddocks in line for the solar farm are currently running cattle.

"There are thirty head of cattle in one and twenty in the other - I would call that agricultural land - so it shouldn't be cleared to make way for a solar farm.

"Rural land is becoming more limited with people walking off their properties out west so coastal regions will be called on to grow more of the produce we rely on, otherwise we will need to start importing more food."