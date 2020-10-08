Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Controls imposed on ’tinnie terrorist’ caught fleeing Qld

by Toby Vue
8th Oct 2020 7:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN Islamic State sympathiser, who tried to flee from the Far North to join the terrorist group overseas, has had a raft of strict conditions imposed on him after serving his jail term.

Antonio Alfio Granata, 29, pleaded guilty to preparing for incursion into a foreign country to engage in hostile activity, after he and four others were arrested in 2016 in Cape York towing a boat from Victoria.

MORE NEWS

'S**thouse area': Far North drug hot spots revealed

How long drug trafficker Ryan Hill will spend in jail

10 of the worst Far North fraudsters, thieves

 

The group planned to sail to the Philippines to join a growing IS faction in a bid to overthrow the government then impose sharia law. Granata, who lives in Melbourne's west, was sentenced to four years' jail and released last May.

In a Federal Court judgment published on Tuesday, an interim control order was placed on Granata until June 2021.

Conditions include no access to weapons, explosives and media showing terrorism activities, limited social media use and confinement to Victoria.

The four other men arrested in Cape York and one another involved in the offending had also pleaded guilty and were sentenced to jail.

Originally published as Controls imposed on 'tinnie terrorist' caught fleeing FNQ

More Stories

cairns crime islamic state

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mental health admissions rise across Coffs, Grafton

        Premium Content Mental health admissions rise across Coffs, Grafton

        Health Last financial year saw a 13 per cent rise in hospital admissions for mental health treatment across the Coffs Harbour and Grafton areas

        Boambee Valley land plan could be scrapped

        Premium Content Boambee Valley land plan could be scrapped

        Council News Industrial development in growth area may create ‘undesirable’ environmental and...

        False memories possible in William Tyrrell mystery

        False memories possible in William Tyrrell mystery

        Crime William Tyrrell: Eyewitnesses may have false memories, expert says

        ADULTS ONLY: Sex toy sales rocket during COVID

        Premium Content ADULTS ONLY: Sex toy sales rocket during COVID

        Business App-controlled devices lead charge as Coffs Harbour store begins Sunday trading