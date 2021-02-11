Control of water supply the Council show-stopper

Negotiations over one of the most critical issues for the Coffs Harbour and Clarence regions could be finally coming to head.

We might finally take control of our own water supply.

Currently, the Regional Water Supply Scheme which provides both local government areas with water via the Shannon Creek Dam is dependent upon water from the Nymboida River.

However, key pieces of infrastructure and the Water Extraction Licence which enables water to be taken from the river lies with Essential Energy.

WILD RIVERS: The Coffs Harbour and Clarence Valley regional water supply is dependant on the flow from the Nymboida River.

This afternoon Coffs Harbour councillors will debate a secret recommendation based on a confidential report outlining recent progress made with Essential Energy regarding the potential transfer of key water assets.

While little is known about the negotiations, the vote comes at a critical time after meeting minutes tabled at a Clarence Valley Council meeting last September indicated Essential Energy might look to sell the assets to a private buyer.

In 1922, the Clarence River County Council was formed to oversee the Nymboida Hydro-Electric Scheme. Construction commenced in June 1923 and was operational by November 1924. It was severely damaged by flood in 2013.

Critical to the region’s water supply are the Water Extraction Licence, the Nymboida Weir and a tunnel which transports water to Regional Water Supply infrastructure.

Central to the issue has been the Nymboida power station, which has lay dormant since it was significantly damaged in 2013, as CVC have previously indicated they have little interest in taking on the historic building.

It is understood Essential Energy have a preference to sell all the assets together and previously stated they have an obligation to ensure a “fair and equitable opportunity” for interested parties to attain the them.