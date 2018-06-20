Jealous boyfriend bans teen from brushing teeth

A CONTROLLING and manipulative boyfriend banned his schoolgirl girlfriend from brushing her teeth on her own.

Tobias Coggin, 20, was jealous and possessive of his victim and "invaded" almost every part of her life, Hull Crown Court was told.

And when his victim - whose mother claims it is his fault she failed her GCSEs - said she wanted to end the relationship, he would threaten to take his own life, reports The Sun.

Coggin, who was aged between 17 and 18 during the relationship, was spared jail, but warned by Judge David Tremberg that he would go straight to jail should he repeat such "abhorrent" behaviour.

The court heard how he would not even let her bathe unless he was "sat on the toilet seat watching her", the Hull Daily Mail reports.

Charlotte Baines, prosecuting, said: "He would talk about their relationship being permanent; they would get married and have children."

At the time the victim was 16.

Coggin would even make her FaceTime him until she fell asleep.

If she did not do this, the court heard he would accuse her of going behind his back and cheating on him.

And when she did end the relationship he "sprayed WD40 into his mouth in an attempt to stop [her] leaving him, but she had the courage to walk away".

He admitted two offences of coercive and controlling behaviour.

Coggin was sentenced to five months in a young offender institution, suspended for two years.

Paul Genney, for Coggin, said: "This was an obsessive adolescent relationship. He says, he instructs, that he's ashamed of his behaviour as it was then.

"He's a different person, effectively, to what he was then."

The judge said: "If I were in your shoes, I would regard today's sentence as being your first and last chance, because if what happened to the complainant forms part of a pattern, it seems inevitable the next step for you will be prison."

