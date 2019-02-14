Menu
Contributions waived to help activate city centre

Janine Watson
by
14th Feb 2019 9:00 PM
COFFS Harbour City councillors have voted to waive a number of developer contributions in order to activate residential development in the Coffs city centre.

There will be a number of incentives including an exemption of developer contribution charges for tourist accommodation and shop-top housing.

The exemptions will run for two years or until a maximum cap (incentive allowance) of $2.5-million is reached.

To qualify for the exemption developments must be issued with an occupation certificate within three years from the time the application is lodged.

The policy will be reviewed after 12 months.

Councillor Michael Adendorff abstained from the discussion as he is an owner of a building in the CBD.

While councillor Keith Rhoades supports the idea, and voted for the motion, he had a number of reservations.

"We're not actually waiving contributions all we're doing is moving them on. We still need footpaths and parking spaces and so on," he said.　

city centre coffs coast coffs harbour city centre developments
Coffs Coast Advocate

