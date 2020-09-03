Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Authorities have released new details after a man was electrocuted while working on the roof of a vet clinic earlier this week.
Authorities have released new details after a man was electrocuted while working on the roof of a vet clinic earlier this week.
News

Tradie killed in rooftop electrocution

by Chris Clarke
3rd Sep 2020 3:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who died after being electrocuted on top of a Brisbane vet clinic has been revealed as a contractor who was working onsite.

The 53-year-old man was carrying out maintenance atop of the Greencross Vet at Redland City on Tuesday night when he was electrocuted.

Authorities are still investigating how the incident happened.

In a statement, Queensland's Office of Industrial Relations said it was working with the Electrical Safety Office to get to the bottom of the incident.

"Workplace Health and Safety Queensland, with assistance from the Electrical Safety Office, is continuing investigations into the electrocution of a 53-year-old contractor at a Capalaba veterinary clinic on Tuesday," the statement read.

"As an investigation has commenced, no further comment can be made."

Emergency crews were called about 5.15pm to Greencross Vets on Old Cleveland Rd, where the 53-year-old man was found unresponsive on the roof.

It is believed he had been working alone.

Originally published as Contractor killed in rooftop electrocution

electrocution workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queen Merle’s marvellous milestone

        Premium Content Queen Merle’s marvellous milestone

        News SHE celebrated in style with a socially distanced high tea.

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        PINGED! Coffs Coast’s most profitable speed cameras

        Premium Content PINGED! Coffs Coast’s most profitable speed cameras

        Crime The busiest camera raked in over $1m, but which one earned just $280?

        WAR ON KOALAS: Nature council slams Gulaptis’ stance

        Premium Content WAR ON KOALAS: Nature council slams Gulaptis’ stance

        Environment Clarence MP prepared to leave government over tighter regulations, but Nature...