Contractor appointed for Stadium upgrade

LIPMAN Pty Ltd has been appointed as the design and construction contractor for the major upgrade of C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Work on the development of two new grandstands, an annex building, and then the refurbishment of the existing grandstand will begin early next year with works expected to be completed by late 2019.

The new Stadium will offer nearly 3000 seats, upgraded player, team, media, spectator and corporate facilities.

The decision to award the contract to Lipman Pty Ltd was a unanimous one from Coffs Harbour City Council.

Mayor Cr Denise Knight said the upgrade would increase the economic benefit that the stadium brings to the Coffs Harbour community.

"Council recognise the importance of this project to the local economy and our community," Cr Knight said.

"The C.ex Coffs International Stadium currently injects $30 million annually into the local economy and the new facility will allow us to attract more events, more visitors, more teams and more spectators to our beautiful region."