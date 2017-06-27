Contract awarded for 23 new bridges

A New bridge building contract for 23 bridges on the Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade has been announced.

A NEW bridge building contract has been awarded to construct 23 bridges on the Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade, following news the upgrade is more than 70% complete.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced this week the Bielby Hull Albem joint venture had been awarded the contract to build the bridges between Trustrums Hill at Woodburn and Richmond River at Broadwater.

"The fantastic progress being made on the Woolgoolga to Ballina section is also great news for the local economy because it means about 2,500 direct jobs across the project as work progresses,” he said.

"The economic boost the upgrade is having on the region is already clear, with the latest statistics from the Clarence Valley Council's Economic Monitor indicating the lowest level of unemployment in the region in more than five years and growth in the local economy outstripping the state average.”

Mr Hogan said the road toll has halved now that more than 70% of the upgrade is now complete.

New South Wales Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said 166 bridges, including 57 twin bridges, would be built as part of the 155-kilometre project, including major bridges crossing the Clarence and Richmond rivers.

"Early work, including survey and geotechnical investigations for the bridge across the Richmond River at Broadwater, is nearly complete with piling for this bridge expected to start in September, weather permitting,” Mrs Pavey said.