Continuing the mental health fight

WORTHY CAUSE: AFL North Coast clubs are getting behind RU OK? this weekend.

Local footy clubs across the North Coast will join with AFL teams throughout New South Wales and the ACT to help R U OK? spread their message about meaningfully connecting with others to support those struggling with life.

R U OK? was recently announced as the AFL NSW/ACT mental health partner. This partnership will be celebrated with the first ever simultaneous initiative across all leagues this weekend.

Players, coaches, spectators, and officials will don yellow to raise awareness of the importance of having regular, meaningful conversations about life’s ups and downs.

AFL NSW/ACT CEO Sam Graham said the leagues are excited to show a united front in relation to the conversation around positive peer support.

“Our leagues and clubs provide great environments and supportive frameworks, where mateship and loyalty are at the core of our game,” Graham said.

“R U OK? Round will open even more avenues for awareness for mental health, and challenge everyone within our game to make sure they ask that important question – are you OK?”

This weekend’s games feature Grafton Tigers hosting Coffs Harbour Breakers at Centennial Oval in Woolgoolga, with the Northern Blues in action in reserve grade before the main game.

Meanwhile Sawtell Toormina Saints lock horns with Port Macquarie Magpies at Richardson Park.