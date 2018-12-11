Contemporary local art makes ideal Christmas gifts

VERONIKA Zeil's colourful, quirky creatures are stopping East St Christmas shoppers in their tracks.

Delightful garden-stake sculptures of busy insects surround a yellow possum with a back-and-white spotted tail in the Kerr Arcade pop-up gallery on loan from the Cooper family.

Kash and Rawlee Oppoermann spy Veronika Zeil's colourful creatures in the CQ Contemporary Artists' exhibition window at Kerr Arcade. Jann Houley

The German-born artist uses drawing and painting, mosaic and sculpting in wire and cement to produce her works which take pride of place in the Barcaldine and Central Highlands councils', CQUniversity and private collections around the world.

Ms Zeil is one of the CQ Contemporary Artists whose Art in the Arcade exhibition runs through to December 23.

"Art can be a very singular existence so belonging to a club of like-minded people is a good way to stay ambitious," she said.

"We're always working together toward our joint exhibits."

The display of paintings, pastels, prints, watercolours, drawings, jewellery, cards, calendars and other creative crafty creations is open 10am to 2pm weekdays and 8.30am to 1pm on weekends.

"It's a really good opportunity for people to buy unique presents for their loved ones and support local artists," Ms Zeil said.

Sunday market shoppers under the Kerr Arcade carpark can access the gallery through the sliding glass doors which lead through the arcade out to East St.