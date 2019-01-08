Container Scheme cracks the 100 million mark

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch is delighted with the success of the Container Refund Scheme.

Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch is delighted with the success of the Container Refund Scheme. Ashley Clark

Queensland's Container Refund Scheme is celebrating the New Year in style by cracking the 100 million returned containers mark.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said reaching this milestone in just two months showed just how popular the scheme is and what a big win it is for Queenslanders and the environment.

"This is a mammoth collective achievement with great participation from those who have returned containers and those who are running the scheme. Around $10 million has been returned the pockets of Queenslanders, community groups and charities," Minister Enoch said.

"With well over 70 000 Queenslanders registered and with thousands of community groups, charities, sporting clubs and schools being on board demonstrates the strength of the scheme.

"It is fantastic to see the number of Queenslanders embracing the new recycling initiative and choosing to be a part of the positive change.

"Increasing recycling levels is also delivering jobs for Queenslanders with more than 500 jobs created throughout the state as a result of the new refund points set up.

"This is a phenomenal result in only four weeks and we have to remember this is just the very beginning for Queensland's Container Refund Scheme, Containers for Change. The scheme will increase site numbers and capacity across the next year."

Ken Noye Chief Executive Officer of Container Exchange (COEX), the not-for-profit managing the scheme, said he was looking forward to seeing what 2019 would bring.

"The scheme has already seen over 102 million containers returned and over 500 new jobs provided in under two months.

"COEX is excited for Containers for Change to continue to grow in the new year, expanding our network of Container Refund Points, providing more jobs and refunding more containers."