Consultations to grow the community

Workshops will be held on Tuesday, July 18 between 8.30am and 4pm at Novotel Coffs Harbour Pacific Bay Resort.

GROW your community with capacity development, networking opportunities and showcase local initiatives and innovations at the NSW Council of Social Service (NCOSS) consultations.

Partnering with other peak bodies and government departments, NCOSS are coming to Coffs Harbour to identify what the key issues are for the community and what solutions would make a difference.

The full day conference seeks to engage local community services, community members, local business and business chambers with opportunities to shape NSW peaks advocacy priorities for action, policy and solutions for change, head from a local minister/shadow minister, meet your local regional members of parliament, showcase local initiatives, network across local leaders and community and build your capacity through workshops.

NCOSS are holding conferences to hear directly from communities across the state on their priorities and solution and allow them to return something to the community.

The opening address will be done by the Hon.Sarah Mitchell MLC, Minister for Early Childhood Education, Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Assistant Minister for Education.

For more information, visit ncoss.org.au/civicrm-event/97