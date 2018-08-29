Construction to begin on SCU's new allied health building

The $12m first phase of construction will begin this week.

The $12m first phase of construction will begin this week.

CONSTRUCTION will officially begin this week on Southern Cross University's new allied health building.

Despite some setbacks, Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker and SCU Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker will break the ground for the new building at the Coffs Harbour campus tomorrow.

In 2016, the Federal Government announced it's investment of $12-million for the first stage of construction.

The facility will accommodate courses in areas including Occupational Therapy, Nursing, Indigenous Health, Exercise Science and Psychology.

An SCU Health Clinic will also be established on the site.

Questions arose over the future of the facility in January this year following the Federal Government's funding freeze on the Commonwealth Grant Scheme.

Regional Universities Network announced that because of this SCU would not receive funding to enrol students into the new courses.

SCU's Council however signed off on the University's 2018-2020 Commonwealth Grant Scheme Agreement with the Department of Education and Training in February.

The Federal Government has guaranteed an additional $12.9m over four years to ensure student places in health courses at the Coffs Harbour campus.