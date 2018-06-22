Construction to begin on new $15m service centre

The new centre, set to be open by Christmas, will provide more than 110 jobs across five different businesses.

CONSTRUCTION is set to commence on a new $15m service centre at the southern gateway to Coffs Harbour next week.

Located at the corner of Stadium Dr and the Pacific Hwy, work is expected to be completed in six months and will see the new centre open in time for Christmas.

According to Spectrum Retail Group, the new centre is set to provide more than 110 jobs across five different businesses including Oliver's Real Food, Hungry Jacks, Boost Juice and Caltex Foodary.

A further 150 jobs is expected will be created as part of delivery, being undertaken by Queensland-based Beech Constructions.

Project director, Spectrum Retail's Julian Ackad, said the decision to invest was 'made easy' by the booming local economy.

"The Coffs economy keeps going from strength to strength. In the last 12 months we've seen $338m worth of developments approved by Council and 9,000 jobs have been added to the economy since 2001," he said.

"Recent announcements in the Federal and State budgets of more than $1b funding for the Bypass and hospital upgrade just made our decision even easier. It's an exciting time to be in Coffs."

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, welcomed the development and said iy was great news for the local economy.

"It's great to see the start of construction on another new enterprise in our growing city," he said.

"This is an investment in the future prosperity of the Coffs Coast."