Construction begins on Mullaway project

THERE are major plans ahead for the area of Mullaway as construction commences for a new retirement village.

The Solitary Islands Village will be a luxury lifestyle development on Darkum Road specifically catering for over 55s covering an area of 9.8 hectares.

Land where construction is taking place was purchased around 12 years ago and planning for a restaurant and village started two years after.

In December 2017, the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage approved bio-banking arrangements for the Darkum Road Nature Reserve allowing construction of the retirement village to proceed.

The private nature reserve will extend from behind the homes on Darkum Road in Mullaway to Solitary Islands Way, covering an area of 25.6 hectares.

The owner of the land has agreed to indefinitely preserve and maintain the nature reserve and over $230,000 has been paid into a Government Trust Fund to provide fire and environmental management activities on the site.

Not only providing habitat for rare and endangered bird species and other fauna identified in the reserve, it will preserve important varieties of coastal vegetation.

The villas for the retirement village are expected to be open for inspection in May 2018 and the restaurant is planned to be in operation by November 2018 with advertising for staff for the restaurant to occur in September 2018.

The project was approved by the Coffs Harbour Council in 2012.

Plans for the retirement village include a restaurant, bar, independent living villas, respite, visitors accommodation, residential aged care facility, holiday cabins, a function centre, pool and more.

Construction of the first stage of Solitary Islands Village have commenced and will include the 34 villas with a community centre, a public restaurant catering for 70 guests and two and three bedroom villas.

Applications for approval of the second stage of development will be lodged in early 2018.