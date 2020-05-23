Construction begins on modern ambulance station

Work is underway on new ambulance station.

A NEW modern ambulance station is on its way to being constructed on the Mid North Coast.

Delivered under the NSW Government’s $122m Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration program, construction has begun on the station in Sawtell.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said this is a significant milestone in the government’s commitment to build a new ambulance station in the Coffs Harbour electorate.

“The NSW Government is investing in purpose-built and modern NSW Ambulance stations to support the clinical capability of our highly trained paramedics,” Mr Singh said.

“Our new station on Sawtell Rd will support the existing Coffs Harbour station and enable local NSW Ambulance paramedics to better meet the current and future demand for emergency medical care in the Coffs Harbour-Sawtell district.

“Designed with input from local paramedics, the purpose-built Sawtell NSW Ambulance Station will deliver a better working environment for paramedics tailored to the needs of the local community.”

The completed station will include:

Internal parking for up to six emergency ambulance vehicles

Administration and office areas

Staff amenities

Multipurpose meeting training room

Logistics and storage areas

Relief accommodation

Deliveries and loading bay

External wash bay

Staff parking

Sector office – locating local management under one roof.

“This is the first two-storey build and first sector office to be delivered as part of the rural ambulance program,” Mr Singh said.

Main works on the new station are scheduled for completion in mid-2021, followed by a fit-out and operational commissioning phase prior to the start of operations.