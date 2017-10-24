25°
News

Construction begins on controversial parking lot

Jasmine Minhas
by

THE controversial upgrade of Woolgoolga's Wharf St was under way this morning as an excavator was seen preparing the area for new car parking spaces.

Coffs Harbour City Council received some backlash last week after the decision was made to chop down two old palm trees in the town centre in order to maintain the number of parking spaces.

Many criticised the Council for failing to consult with the community about the tree removal, however Council released a statement saying it was the only option they had in order to adhere to the Draft Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan.

As part of the plan the Woolgoolga Beach Holiday Park entrance will be relocated from Beach St to Wharf St, which requires the removal of six parking spaces.

In order to maintain the parking spaces Council is relocating the six parking spaces to Wharf St and said they were required to remove the trees due to a nearby sewer drain.

"Council would like to emphasise that the decision to remove the palms was taken only after all other options were exhausted," said a Council spokesperson.

Topics:  parking parking lot town centre upgrade woolgoolga

Coffs Coast Advocate
