Construction begins on $25m Enterprise Park

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan and Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight mark the beginning of construction of the Enterprise Park.

THE first sod has been turned on the $25 million Enterprise Park Development, a project which is hoped will attract new businesses and boost employment in Coffs Harbour.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has today joined Federal MP Pat Conaghan and Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight at the 48ha site located at the northern precinct of the Coffs Harbour Airport to officially mark the start of construction.

The Federal Government has delivered $10 million in funding for the 98-lot multi-use development, which is owned by Coffs Harbour City Council and is said will encourage businesses to relocate to Coffs over the long-term.

"This investment will create jobs throughout the North Coast during the construction of roads, drainage, water, sewer, electricity supply and telecommunications services, landscaping, street lighting and earthworks," Mr McCormack said.

Mr Conaghan said the development would not only encourage new business, but would provide opportunities for existing enterprises to expand.

"This new enterprise park, along with other major improvements our Federal and State Governments are delivering such as the Coffs bypass, will help to set up our city for the future."

An artist's impression of the Coffs Harbour Airport Enterprise Park.

The Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel approved the development application from Coffs Harbour City council in July 2017, and early works have been underway since.

The early works have seen several tenants relocated and buildings demolished in the area, with the Air Force Cadets, the Air League and Coffs Skydivers all uprooted.

The project was initially expected to cost $24 million, however at a council meeting in November last year it was revealed it was expected to cost an additional $1 million.

The council voted to seek further grant funding from the State and Federal Governments to progress the plans.

The exact cost breakdown and funding was made confidential.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said the Enterprise Park would become a sustainable asset for the community.

"With the ink now dry on the Grant Funding Agreement, this is an exciting time for the city. The new Enterprise Park is targeted at bringing new businesses, new opportunities, new families and new jobs to the region."

The council is currently working with KPMG Australia to organise a long-term lease of the airport to a private operator.

This lease would also see the Enterprise Park development placed under the management of the third party, but would still ultimately be owned by the council.

The proposed lease is currently at the binding bids stage.