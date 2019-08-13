Construction begins on $11m trades training hub

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh and Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Dr Geoff Lee attended the turning of the first sod.

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh and Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Dr Geoff Lee attended the turning of the first sod.

THE first sod has been turned on a new $10.7 million specialist trades facility which is set to deliver 200 new training places on the Coffs Coast.

The new building to be located at TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour has been funded by the NSW Government and is expected to 'significantly' expand trades opportunities on the Mid North Coast.

The facility, which will open to students in 2021, will provide opportunities in key areas of skills demand not previously available in Coffs Harbour such as electrical trades.

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Dr Geoff Lee joined Coffs MP Gurmesh Singh on site today for the official sod turning.

Dr Lee said the multimillion-dollar investment in education, along with the $3.2 million Coffs Harbour Connected Health Hub set to kick off next month, is a boon for the region.

"I am very excited to announce the start of work as the NSW Government continues to enable TAFE NSW to grow as a world-class, innovative and flexible public provider that is delivering the new technologies and skills to support the NSW economy," Dr Lee said.

"These new state-of-the-art facilities will equip students with the job-ready skills local employers are calling for here in Coffs Harbour, so there has never been a better time to skill up at TAFE NSW."

Construction is scheduled to be complete by the end of next year.