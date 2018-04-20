Conservatorium choir begins to stir

THE board of Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium is excited to announce the appointment of Patrick Brearley as acting artistic director.

Pat joined the Con in 2016 and has developed beyond his strings teaching program, initiating and directing the Coffs Harbour Youth Orchestra and the Academy while developing student concerts and programs in schools.

His enthusiastic commitment to music education drove him to change direction in his career and the future looks unlimited.

The Coffs Con has been part of the community since 1984 and anybody who has wanted to learn to play an instrument, sing, record or even write music will find a program to suit.

These programs are designed to suit students of all ages, levels of expertise, experience and creative aspiration.

More than 700 students are now being taught with participation in regular workshops and concerts throughout the year.

Some students have progressed to become professional performers and teachers and the staff are qualified to help guide any student wishing to pursue a career in music.

Most students have achieved a level of technical proficiency that has enabled them to enjoy their music making for the rest of their lives.

Endorsed by the Department of Education and a member of the Association of NSW Regional Conservatoriums, the Con is dedicated to provide a wide variety of music education programs in schools across the region and to give the best opportunities to those wishing to continue studies through ensembles and performance opportunities.

Meanwhile, one of Pat's first duties in his new role is to help create a new contemporary and modern choir to be directed by singing tutor Sara Battery.

Participants may experience the joy of singing in three and four-part harmony including a mixture of contemporary and World music with elements of jazz, musicals and traditional choral music.

Influences include The Pentatonix, the Idea of North and Pitch Perfect with an emphasis on learning good vocal technique, posture, effective breathing, pitch and rhythm.

Both readers and non-readers of music over 15 are welcome and weekly Monday rehearsals will be held from 6.30pm at a cost of $65 per term.

Any level of experience is fine but a good ear is preferred.

Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium

Bray Street Complex,

Corner Bray St and Pacific Highway, Coffs Harbour

Phone: 6652 1592

Email: admin@coffscon.org.au